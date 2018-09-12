Report: East Bay school gets 'F' grade in traffic, school safety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DUBLIN (KRON) - Dangerous drivers and keeping kids safe while heading to and from school is a challenge out there, and a newly released survey shows some alarming statistics for schools in the Bay Area.

An East Bay school scored a low grade when it comes to traffic and school safety. That school is Amador Elementary.

The new survey is shedding some light on traffic safety for children, and they are not the only ones. KRON4 spoke with parents, and they see some horrendous conditions out on the roads while their kids go to school.

"I saw a parent once drive on the wrong side of the road to drop off their child,” parent Gabrielle Mock said.

Parents are talking to KRON4 about the conditions they often see while walking their children to and from J.M. Amador Elementary School in Dublin.

Zendrive recently did a study on 125,000 schools nationwide, delivering an "F" grade to Amador. They say they analyze miles driving in-and-around schools to give them a safety snapshot.

In Alameda County, there were several schools that did not fare well at all, according to Zendrive's metrics. The worst drivers near schools included Livermore Valley Charter, Treeview Elementary in Hayward, and Ruus Elementary in Hayward.

As for Amador, the school district spokesperson says they work diligently with Dublin police to improve on safety.

"We give out notices," district spokesperson Chip Dehnert said. "We work hard on making matters safe for our kids, but speak up if you see something.”

Click here to view the full study.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES