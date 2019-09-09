Report: Keelan Doss returns home, re-signs with Raiders

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Keelan Doss #89 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — With the loss of one wide-receiver came the gain of another for the Oakland Raiders.

Keelan Doss is reportedly rejoining the team after agreeing to a $300,000 signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $495,000 base salary, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Alameda native is returning home after temporarily being added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Keelan Doss went from a non-guaranteed $255,000 salary to $795,000 fully guaranteed plus an active roster spot in two days, thanks to the Antonio Brown situation. A guy we thought would be a mid-round pick but went undrafted is now getting money comparable to a fourth-rounder. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2019

It wasn’t an easy move for the Raiders, though.

Doss rejected to join the Raiders after Jacksonville increased his salary to the full $495,000 rookie minimum, per Garafolo.

But Oakland persisted.

A bidding war began between the two organizations, and it seems as if Oakland has won.

The Silver and Black now have Doss back on their roster, a clutch time nonetheless after the release of Antonio Brown on Saturday.

We’ll see Doss and his potential impact Monday night as the Raiders host the Denver Broncos at 7:20 p.m.