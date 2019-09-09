Live Now
Report: Keelan Doss returns home, re-signs with Raiders

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Keelan Doss #89 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — With the loss of one wide-receiver came the gain of another for the Oakland Raiders.

Keelan Doss is reportedly rejoining the team after agreeing to a $300,000 signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $495,000 base salary, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Alameda native is returning home after temporarily being added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

It wasn’t an easy move for the Raiders, though.

Doss rejected to join the Raiders after Jacksonville increased his salary to the full $495,000 rookie minimum, per Garafolo.

But Oakland persisted.

A bidding war began between the two organizations, and it seems as if Oakland has won.

The Silver and Black now have Doss back on their roster, a clutch time nonetheless after the release of Antonio Brown on Saturday.

We’ll see Doss and his potential impact Monday night as the Raiders host the Denver Broncos at 7:20 p.m.

