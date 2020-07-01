Report: NFL preseason to be cut in half

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The National Football League will cut the 2020 preseason in half, according to several reports issued Wednesday.

The original four-game preseason schedule will be trimmed to two games as Week One and Week Four will be cut.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Las Vegas Raiders during Week Two on Friday, Aug. 21 and head to Chicago to play the Bears for Week Three on Saturday, Aug. 29.

For the Raiders, they will host the Arizona Cardinals during Week Three on Thursday, Aug, 27.

The league is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

