Suspicious device report prompts lockdown of 3 Santa Clara schools

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Authorities have issued a shelter in place for three Santa Clara schools as they investigate a report of a suspicious device at Bowers Park.

The following schools are sheltered in place:

Bowers Elementary

Cabrillo Middle School

Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley

Bomb squad is en route.

Police are asking parents not to try and pick up students as there are several road closures in place.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

