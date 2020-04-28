Live Now
Report of suspicious package shuts down Berkeley BART station

BERKELEY (KRON) – The Ashby BART station in downtown Berkeley is closed Tuesday morning as authorities investigate a report of a suspicious package.

At this time AC Transit parallel bus service from Downtown Berkeley to the Ashby station is on line 18 and Ashby to MacArthur is on line 88.

Trains are running through the station and no delays have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

