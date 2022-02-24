(BCN) – PG&E officials said a computer error was responsible for incorrectly reporting that more than 77,000 East Bay customers were affected by a power outage on Wednesday evening.

The power company’s website had reported thousands without power, about 6 p.m., in El Cerrito, Kensington and Albany, along with parts of Berkeley, San Pablo and Richmond.

A spokeswoman said shortly after 8 p.m. that the outage never occurred and that a computer system error was to blame for posting the false information on the PG&E site.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.