HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived Wednesday morning at the scene of a fatal plane crash near the Half Moon Bay Airport, the NTSB confirmed to KRON. The agency said reports indicate the single-engine plane was carrying the pilot and three other passengers at the time it crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday night.

Investigators will document the recovered wreckage of the Cozy Mark IV airplane and interview witnesses, the NTSB said. The focus of the investigation will be on the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

Some of the information gathered, the agency said, will include flight track data, air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records, witness statements, available surveillance video, and a 72-hour background of the pilot leading up to the crash, as well as learning about the pilot’s flight experience. According to the NTSB, a preliminary report of what is learned during the investigations will become available within 30 days, with a final report expected in 12 to 24 months.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that two people were killed when the plane crashed into the ocean waters in an accident and incident notification. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as Emma Willmer-Shiles, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, after her body was recovered Monday near where the plane crashed.

The plane initially took off from Hayward Executive Airport on Jan. 14 at 4:29 p.m. before landing at Half Moon Bay Airport at 5:04 p.m., according to FlightAware. The plane took off again from Half Moon Bay Airport shortly before crashing into the ocean at 7:04 p.m., the NTSB said.

The plane crashed into the ocean under “unknown circumstances,” the FAA said.

Witnesses to the crash or those with surveillance video or other information are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.