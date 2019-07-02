2 shot at San Bruno’s Tanforan Mall

WATCH LIVE: Get live updates on KRONon

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – At least four people were injured during a shooting at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:56 p.m., the San Bruno Police Department received a report of shots fired at the mall located at 1150 El Camino Real, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital.

Officials from the hospital have reported that both victims are teenage males.

According to those officials, one victim is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Two others were also injured during the incident, but it’s unclear if they were shot.

They were treated and released at the scene.

Police say that this was not a random shooting event.

Authorities believe there were two separate shooters, either shooting at each other or at someone else.

The mall was evacuated as police investigate.

The police department reported at 7:38 p.m. that the Tanforan had been contained after going through every part of the mall.

Authorities will remain on scene, and at this time, ask you to avoid the area.

The mall is expected to reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The San Bruno BART Station, which is next to the mall, was shut down.

Oakland’s 12 Street BART Station was also shut down after reports that the shooting suspect might be at the station.

The station has been reopened, according to Oakland police. No one was taken into custody.

A man who was in the food court at the time of the shooting says he heard several gunshots.

He says he thought they were fireworks until he say people running.

An employee at BJ’s Restaurant said she heard at least one gunshot.

She says she hid in the kitchen of the restaurant with other employees and guests.

No injuries have been confirmed by police at this time.

We have received reports of an active shooter at Tanforan Mall outside San Bruno station. As precaution, trains are not stopping and the station is closed. Trains are running through San Bruno. https://t.co/yukgvu5Leb — SFBART (@SFBART) July 2, 2019

Check back for more details as this is developing.