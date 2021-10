Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Reports of a possible active shooter situation at San Lorenzo High School Thursday afternoon were a prank call, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sheriff’s deputies are at the school and say it is safe.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the call.

UNFOUNDED: Reports of a shooting at San Lorenzo High School were a prank call. Deputies are at the school and all is safe. We will be investigating the source of the call. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 21, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.