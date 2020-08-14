Flaring reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Large plumes of smoke are visible in the East Bay as Chevron works to address flaring reported at the refinery in Richmond Friday.

Chevron reported excessive flaring around 11:48 a.m. to the Contra Costa County Hazmat Team.

The Hazmat team is responding to the scene at 841 Chevron Way to conduct air monitoring and to assess the scene.

Officials tell KRON4 the flaring is ongoing and is currently at a Level 1.

There are no evacuations or shelter-in-place orders in effect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

