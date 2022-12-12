SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities are following up on reports Monday of a man driving a van offering rides to children in San Anselmo.

“We have recently been made aware that there are multiple social media posts regarding a suspicious white van and its driver offering children rides after school in and around the town of San Anselmo,” the Central Marin Police Authority said in a news release.

Police are trying to find the van and identify the driver, who is only described as a White man who is bald. Anyone who has seen the van driver acting suspiciously, or spots a similar white van near schools or children, is asked to contact Central Marin Police at (415) 927-5150, or 911 if appropriate.

