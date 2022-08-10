SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed last month after being the public face of the recall of her predecessor, was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall effort, multiple media outlets have reported.

Jenkins, who quit her job as an assistant district attorney under then-DA Chesa Boudin to focus on the recall effort, had said her role was as a volunteer and did not disclose the six figure payment until filing a statement of economic interest with the city, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The payment raises questions about Jenkins’ trustworthiness, according to Boudin’s former communications manager Rachel Marshall, who wrote on Twitter that the news (initially covered in the San Francisco Standard) was “nothing short of a bombshell.”

“Jenkins intentionally misled SF voters & improperly garnered public trust by claiming she was a campaign volunteer,” Marshall wrote.

Jenkins pulled papers for her candidacy for the rest of the 2020-24 DA term just one day before the story broke. A spokesperson for the Jenkins campaign promised to give a statement, but that has not happened as of press time.

A spokesperson for Jenkins’ opponent in the November race, former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese, did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Jenkins received the money from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, which shares an address with Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, which supported the recall.

Billionaire megadonor William Oberndorf was on the board of both groups, and provided funding for the recall. As of January, Oberndorf contributed over $600,000 to the Neighbors for a Better San Francisco PAC, the San Francisco Examiner reported at the time.