SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Republicans in the South Bay were reeling Thursday night after their headquarters was vandalized.

Security video shows GOP volunteers struggling to stop the unknown man.

The Santa Clara County party chairman says this was a political attack.

Republican headquarters in San Jose was hit with vandalism.

An unknown man is seen spraying red paint on the walls and the front door before being shoved out.

One of the targets was a portrait of former President Donald Trump.

It was definitely a political attack and we’re just happy that our people, our volunteers are okay,” said Santa Clara County Republican Party Chair Shane Patrick Connolly.

He says the vandalism was uncalled for.

Connolly believes political discourse regardless of how strongly one might believe something — it should never get violent.

“There’s no reason anybody should be attacking anyone or vandalizing their property just because they have disagreements with someone else’s politics,” he said.

This all happened Wednesday morning.

Connolly says the man came in and began asking GOP volunteers questions, and then quickly became aggressive.

The volunteers tried stopping the man inside before he also spraypainted a car outside.

He then turned the can of paint on one of the volunteers before taking off.

When police arrived, they found the man’s neon work vest and the can of paint.

Connolly says they’ve dealt with some issues in the past but nothing like this.

Most of what was damaged has been replaced or at least somewhat cleaned up.

Neither of the volunteers were injured.

The party is hoping other bad actors do not return.

San Jose police are investigating this vandalism and attack.

The Santa Clara County Republican Party is calling on Democrats in the area to also denounce what happened.