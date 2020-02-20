Republican strategist Rick Wilson taking aim to save America from Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Democrats entered the ring and came out swinging in the latest Las Vegas Democratic Debate on Wednesday night and it was brutal.

But there’s a Republican strategist who’s taking aim, not only at Democrats who he says need to be saved from themselves but at President Trump.

KRON4’S Vicki Liviakis caught up with author Rick Wilson who just recently came to speak at the Commonwealth Club to talk about his book “Running Against the Devil.”

Wilson is behind a group of other Republicans called the “Lincoln Project,” they view Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.

As a GOP strategist his advice to Democrats – quit picking on each other and focus on winning.

