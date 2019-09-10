Request to stop construction of Embarcadero homeless shelter denied

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Construction can continue for the homeless shelter along the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

A judge denied the request to stop the project.

Since its announcement in March, the controversial 200-bed homeless navigation center has had neighbors up in arms.

Neighbors like Wallace Lee are part of a group called Safe Embarcadero For All.

They put in a request to block construction but that was denied by a judge on Monday.

“The judge said he didn’t see the urgency in the matter because a temporary restraining order is meant to be kind of an emergency procedure,” Lee said.

Neighbors fear the shelter will bring more crime.

“All the residents here have noticed that the number of homeless encampments and altercations with homeless people who may not be stable has gone up dramatically since the construction started here in July,” Lee said.

That includes the incident caught on camera where police say a homeless man attacked a woman last month outside the Watermark condos next to the navigation center.

A week later, another attack outside the same building happened, where that victim says a man ran up behind him and punched him.

Safe Embarcadero For All says the city also failed to seek necessary approval from the state land commission in its lawsuit over the navigation center.

