SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A cliff rescue is underway at San Francisco’s Fort Funston Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. A man and two dogs have gone off the cliff, according to SFFD.

The man has been rescued successfully, according to an update from SFFD. Crews are going back down the cliff to rescue the two dogs.

No immediate details were available on whether the man or the dogs were injured. People are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.