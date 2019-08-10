Rescue underway after child falls down cliff in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Emergency crews worked to rescue a child and father who fell down a cliff at the Aquatic Park at Pier 4 in San Francisco Friday night.

The San Francisco Fire Department was on scene.

The department says the child was on a bike.

The incident was first reported by the fire department on Twitter at 5:19 p.m.

The fire department says the father of the child climbed down the cliff to help the child.

Around 10:40 p.m., police confirmed both the father and child were brought to safety after the fall.

The rescue of the two is currently underway.

Father of child climbed down cliff to aid child who is injured. Both Father and Child being rescued via rope system. ACTIVE RESCUE AVOID AREA https://t.co/TQv8B3dpdQ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 10, 2019

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is developing, check back for updates