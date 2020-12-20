SFFD: 1 rescued in Marina District fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire in the Marina District Saturday evening, according to officials.
The fire, burning at 3110 Octavia St., is 1st alarm.
One adult was rescued off a fire escape and transported to a burn center.
No other details are available at this time.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
