SFFD: 1 rescued in Marina District fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire in the Marina District Saturday evening, according to officials.

The fire, burning at 3110 Octavia St., is 1st alarm.

One adult was rescued off a fire escape and transported to a burn center.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

