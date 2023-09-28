SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Emergency crews are on scene of a rescue involving one person trapped under an estimated 8 feet of dirt, the San Francsico Fire Department said Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at Oak and Divisadero streets in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood. A technical trench rescue was in progress by 10:35 a.m. at the 1100 block of Divisadero Street. Video from SFFD (below) shows fire crews near a hole in the ground with ropes nearby and rescuers digging dirt.

At the scene, heavy rescue technicians, trench collapse experts, Department of Public Works crews, the SFFD Medical Director and search dogs are assisting in the rescue.

Fire officials have not said how the person got trapped under the dirt. The person’s current condition is unknown at this time.

(Photo: SFFD)

Authorities are asking people avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.