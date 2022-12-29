This mink was found behind the Antioch police station. (Image courtesy Antioch Animal Services)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An unexpected furry creature showed up at the Antioch Police Department in need of help.

An American mink was found behind the police station earlier this month. The mink appeared “lethargic, unwell, and out of sorts,” Antioch Animal Services wrote.

“Our Animal Control Officer quickly got him bundled up and transferred to Lindsay Wildlife Experience Hospital where the expert staff could check him over,” AAS wrote.

On Wednesday, the mink was healthy and strong enough to be released back into the wild.

Minks and otters live in Antioch’s river delta waters. Corteva Wetlands Preserve and Antioch harbor are home to an abundance of wild animals. “Bring your binoculars and check it out on a sunny day,” animal services workers wrote.

KRON4 digital producer Ryan Mense spent time observing and recording wild American minks along snowy riverbanks in Wisconsin. You can watch his mink video footage here.