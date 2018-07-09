Rescued otter pup at Marine Mammal Center needs a name

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAUSALITO (KRON)- - Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center needs help finding a name for their newest patient.

The baby otter had been in an intensive rehabilitation center Monterey Bay Aquarium after she was found orphaned and starving last February.

According to experts at the center, she had been exposed to biotoxin demonic acid which can damage the heart and brain.

The new sea pup has been moved to the Marine Mammal Center and matched with a friend during her recovery.

Visitors can submit name suggestions by heading to the center's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

