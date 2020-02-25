Rescuers talk about moment they found missing Palo Alto couple

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Palo Alto couple disappeared on Valentine’s Day leaving behind their wallets and phones.

Searchers were called in, but after spending almost a week looking for the couple, the mission shifted to a recovery operation out of fears the couple, in their 70s, had died while out in the West Marin wilderness.

But then suddenly, this weekend, they were miraculously found.

77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin got lost after they went for a sunset walk.

They were staying at a rental cabin in Inverness and left their phones behind for the stroll.

Last week, officials switched tactics, thinking the worst but then, two searchers heard voices and discovered the two in thick brush.

Marin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteer high school student Quincy Webster and Rich Cassens with his golden retriever Groot, who was on his first assignment, found the missing couple.

They recounted how the couple at first didn’t believe their eyes and ears.

Both say they remain in awe about the couples sheer strength and ability to stay alive for eight days in the chilly wilderness where temperatures sunk sometimes into the 30s.

The couple also had no food with them or water.

The couple remains in the hospital recovering from their ordeal.

Family members are coming in from all over the country to be by their side.

They have declined to talk publicly about what they endured but promise to do so when they fully recover.

