Researcher wanted by FBI hiding out at Chinese consulate in San Francisco, per court documents

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – According to court documents, a researcher wanted by the FBI is said to be hiding out at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco. ​

This investigation stems from a move by the Trump administration this summer to go after researchers who are here in the united states on student visas, but have proven ties to the Chinese military. ​

The woman named Juang Tang was a researcher at UC Davis.​​ Her visa application stated she never served in the military but the FBI claims an investigation revealed pictures of her in a type of uniform from the People’s Liberation Army.​​

A further search at her home allegedly revealed evidence on her electronics of her affiliation, according to the FBI. ​​They say on June 20th she went into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco where she has been ever since. ​​​

Two more students were named in the court documents. ​Cheng Song was charged with visa fraud. She researched neurology at Stanford University.​​ Her 2018 visa application claimed she ended military service in 2011.​​ But the FBI says she is in fact a PLA member.​​

Xin Wang was a researcher at UCSF.​​ During an interview on June 7th, he admitted to being an active duty member of the PLA. ​​

They claim he was instructed by his supervisor in China to copy the layout of the UCSF lab to replicate it back home, and that his devices found studies from UCSF that they allege he planned to share with his PLA lab.​​

