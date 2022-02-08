Researchers explore new way of preventing fentanyl overdose deaths

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fentanyl is rampant in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The highly addictive drug made news headlines earlier this month when the Santa Clara County District Attorney revealed a shocking tragedy. A 12-year-old San Jose girl bought fentanyl from a drug dealer, overdosed while her friends recorded video with their cellphones, and died.

“Everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

The 12-year-old girl died the same way that most fentanyl overdose victims die: She stopped breathing.

Medical researchers are working to give fentanyl addicts new hope for recovery and would-be overdose victims a chance for survival.

Dr. Robert Dobbins, director of clinical pharmacology and translational medicine at Indivior, and his team of researchers experimented with the prescription drug buprenorphine.

They conducted a crossover clinical study by giving various doses of buprenorphine to opioid users and healthy volunteers to see if it could prevent fentanyl-induced respiratory depression.

The team’s recently published study, titled, “Effects of sustained high buprenorphine plasma concentrations on fentanyl-induced respiratory depression,” had promising results.

The study provided the first clinical evidence that high sustained plasma concentrations of buprenorphine may protect against respiratory depression induced by potent opioids like fentanyl.

“What we were able to show is that the highest dose … really blocks the effects of fentanyl in many ways on ventilation and on respiration,” Dobbins told KRON4.

NARCAN, which contains the drug Naloxone, has been widely used by emergency responders to save lives after a person overdoses and stops breathing.

“(NARCAN) can help bring people back when they’ve overdosed. But we’re talking about preventing the overdoses. If your only treatment is to wait until someone overdoses, and then give them Naloxone to protect them, that’s important. But it’s not the best way to do it,” Dobbins said.

Long-acting injectables of buprenorphine can help addicts struggling with an opioid use disorder, as well as patients receiving rehabilitation treatment, researchers said.

Dr. Celine Laffont, director of quantitative clinical pharmacology, modeling and simulation at Indivior, said people suffering from opioid addictions should know that recovery is possible.

“The longer you’re in treatment, even if you have been an addict for many years, the better off you are. We need to keep telling the treatment message, we need to get people into treatment, into counseling,” Laffont said.