(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department located several vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire in the area of 14th Street and Peralta Street on Sunday.

Oakland officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Pine Street to investigate the report of a shooting on Nov. 12 around 9:30 a.m.

While the officers were en route to the destination, they were flagged down in the area of 14th Street and Peralta Street and were advised of a shooting that occurred in the area.

Officers located a shooting scene consisting of a residence and several vehicles struck by gunfire. However, officers did not locate any victims injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.