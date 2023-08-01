(KRON) — A home invasion robbery in Oakland ended in an exchange of gunfire between the resident and two suspects, according to the Oakland Police Department. On Thursday, July 27, at around 2 a.m. two armed individuals forced their way into a residence on the 11100 block of Ettrick Street.

The individuals began searching the home, which was occupied by one resident. The resident, police said, feared for their safety and fired one round at one of the people who had forced their way into the home.

The two individuals fired multiple rounds at the resident and then fled the area, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the exchange.

The Oakland Police Department is conducting an active investigation into the incident.