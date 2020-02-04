Resident shoots, kills home invasion suspect, Brisbane police say

BRISBANE (KRON) — A man shot and killed a burglary suspect during a home invasion in Brisbane Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:19 p.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion on the 300 block of Alvarado Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound and the resident “safe in his home.”

The resident is cooperating with police and authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are “actively investigating this case,” they say.

Those with information are asked to contact Brisbane Police Sgt. Gio Perez at (628) 219-2924 or by email at gperez@brisbaneca.org.