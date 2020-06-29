Live Now
Residential fire displaces 3 people, kills 1 dog in San Leandro

Bay Area

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters responded to a fire Sunday evening in San Leandro.

Around 7:14 p.m., fire crews arrived to a house on Cumberland Avenue. Two rooms were destroyed and two dogs were kept in the backyard.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one of the two dogs died.

In addition, three people were displaced.

No other injuries were reported.

