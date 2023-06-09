DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A structure fire in Daly City damaged a residence and displaced two residents on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday at 11:55 p.m., firefighters with the North County Fire Authority responded to a structure fire at 189 Westdale Ave. in Daly City. Arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story single family home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and the fire was contained to the house with no damage to nearby structures.
There were no occupants found inside the residence, and there were no injuries reported.
(Photo: North County Fire Authority)
Crews remained on the scene for about two hours to check for fire extension and to complete salvage and overhaul operations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
