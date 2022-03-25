SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire on the 2100 block of Sullivan Avenue, according to a tweet.

The fire was reported at 6:45 a.m.

“Fire started in a detached structure in rear of the property and has extended to the interior of the home,” the tweet stated. “No reports of injuries at this time.”

The fire is reported as “under control” as of 7:18 a.m. Red Cross Northern California is assisting seven people, including a child, who’ve been displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.