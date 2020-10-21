Residents brace for power shutoffs in Bay Area

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) – More than 7,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area may lose their power again Wednesday.

PG&E says another public safety power shut off is possible for Wednesday evening due to forecasted strong and dry winds.

A majority of those customers to be affected are in Napa County.

For parts of Calistoga, this could be the second time without power within a week.

They’ve been hit with one thing after another this year.

These power shut-offs came just a couple of weeks after folks returned home from the Glass Fire evacuations.

Another round of public safety power shutoffs could sweep parts of the Bay Area with Napa County being the most affected.

PG&E says the possible PSPS is slated to affect more than 4,300 customers in Napa County, including those living in parts of Calistoga.

“Filling up some gas for tomorrow because they’re going to shut off the power again,” Chad Taylor said.

Chad Taylor isn’t the only one getting prepared.

Jeffrey Hutchins was also filling up his gas tanks on Tuesday to power his personal generator.

“I’m on wrong side of the river it looks like,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins lives on the west side of the Napa River, which is the area of Calistoga that usually loses power during these shut-offs.

However, the east side of the river is another story. Thanks to a city generator most downtown businesses and homes on the east side will continue to have their lights on.

While these power shutoffs are to prevent wildfires, people living in Calistoga say it’s becoming a new normal as we’ve seen more PG&E power shut-offs and wildfires over the last few years.

“The guy I work for, he’s been here for 40 some years and he says I’ve never seen fires every year like this and all these years,” Hutchins said.

“Well, the last five years it’s a regular thing, yes. Mother Nature is gonna do what it wants so we just gotta be prepared for it and hope for the best,” Taylor said.

The potential power shut off is expected to last from Wednesday night to Friday morning.

About 1,500 of the customers in Calistoga, like downtown businesses, will continue to power because of that city generator.

