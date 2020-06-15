Residents, businesses adjust as San Mateo County reopens outdoor dining, retail services

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — In the Peninsula, the city of San Carlos is adjusting to the new normal as San Mateo County is allowing outdoor dining and retail services.

Barricades went up Friday and people are enjoying the new space.

The city of San Carlos closed off a portion of Laurel Street to motor traffic to allow restaurants and stores to dine out and shop.

Some came out for a walk.

Businesses along San Carlos Avenue have been relying on take out and delivery for the last three months.

Restaurants like Tamar Georgian cuisine is getting ready to expand their outdoor dining space.

The program requires businesses and the public to follow health guidelines.

Wear face coverings, smaller groups and social distancing.

There will be inspections to ensure compliance.

