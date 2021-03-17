Residents concerned over proposal to move charter airline operation to Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – A charter airline may be moving its operation to Livermore and the proposal is concerning to some Tri-Valley neighbors.

KaiserAir would move its corporate offices and a half dozen of its aircraft, including a Boeing 737.

Neighbors are not happy about the increase in noise and pollution that could bring to their backyards.

Jim McSharry lives less than a mile from the airport.

“These are people’s homes. We deserve a little peace and quiet,” McSharry said.

A group of neighbors near the Livermore Municipal Airport are tired of the planes flying over their homes all day long.

“The biggest concern is the quality of life,” Kamal Aggarwal, who lives about two miles from the airport, said.

“It’s loud, you can’t really be outside,” McSharry said.

They say the sights and sounds of flights have only increased over the past year.

“Things started picking up last year even though it was a pandemic but we were home a bit longer than we also noticed planes were flying much more over our neighborhood than they used to,” Aggarwal said.

“Just more or less recently it’s gotten really quite disturbing I guess you could say you don’t really catch a break from it,” McSharry said.

Take-offs and landings may increase now after the Livermore Airport Commission voted unanimously to support KaiserAir’s proposed development which includes moving its headquarters, corporate offices, and fuel storage from Oakland to the Tri-Valley — They also plan to move six aircraft, including a Boeing 737.

While this vote doesn’t make the plan a done deal, it has neighbors concerned.

More than 4,000 people have already signed this change.org petition.

“The pollution and the noise but also safety and home values as well,” McSharry said.

KRON4 reached out to the Livermore Airport Commission and KaiserAir but did not hear back from them.