Residents enjoy outdoors as San Francisco air quality significantly improves

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco skyline has become visible again on a backdrop of blue skies as winds have pushed that blanket of smoke to the east, creating good air quality.

“To actually see skies blue skies above us is, it’s like I didn’t realize how much it was hurting not to see blue so it’s really nice,” one woman said.

Across San Francisco, people were taking advantage of it. Going for a walk with the kids, eating lunch outside, or playing tennis or laying out in Dolores Park.

“It feels amazing we are so happy to be out and about,” another woman said. “I will say you can hear birds chirping, I don’t think I have heard birds for days.”

It’s a Wednesday far different than the one a week ago, when Bay Area skies were a moody orange, apocalyptic some called it.

“The day the dawn never came and the contrast between one week it’s really nice to have the blue skies,” a woman said.

Air quality experts say after 30 consecutive days of Spare the Air alerts, there will not be one on Thursday and Friday — though there is a possibility smoke will return to the Bay Area on the weekend.

“A nice break, we will take what we can get these days,” a man said.

And after what we’ve been through over the last few months.

Latest Posts