PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A number of people have been evacuated due to a “significant” gas leak Friday evening, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said. The gas leak resulted from a vehicle collision at a home near Susan Lane and Doris Drive.

The residents were evacuated as a precaution, police said. Fire crews are also at the scene assisting in PHPD’s response. PHPD posted photos of the scene (below). Images show at least two cars were involved in the collision.

PG&E crews are also at the scene working on the gas leak. No injuries have been reported at this time.

PHPD posted about the gas leak at 6:44 p.m. on X. No other details were immediately available. KRON4 has sent a crew to the scene.

Stay tuned for updates as KRON4 learns more.