MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple residents were evacuated and one dog was rescued after an apartment complex fire broke out Friday night in Mill Valley, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Maple Street. Firefighters noticed a large amount of smoke and active flames coming from the apartment complex building when they arrived, police said.

Deputies began to evacuate the building and were able to get all residents out safely. A dog was trapped on the balcony of one apartment unit which was on fire at the time, MCSO said.

The dog was safely rescued and reunited with its owner shortly after. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in under 13 minutes from the time of their arrival.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.