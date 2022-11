FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Photos from the scene show firefighters on the roof of what looks like a two-story, multi-unit residential structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.