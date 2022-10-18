OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Desperate for a place to live, residents being evicted from Oakland’s largest homeless encampment are speaking out to city leaders. The unhoused residents of the Wood Street encampment brought their message to City Hall before the City Council met for the day.

With time running out and options dwindling, people being forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment in Oakland are pleading for the City Council to step in and help out.

Monty, a resident of the Wood Street encampment tells KRON4, “we don’t want you to fix it for us, we want you to assist us and I think you guys have the means in which to do so.”

Caltrans began the eviction process earlier this month, breaking down the unhoused community and forcing those who have lived there, for in some cases years, to seek shelter somewhere else in the city.

Another resident of the Wood Street encampment Kelly Castilla tells KRON4, “we’re in a state of emergency. It’s bigger than that. It’s total cataclysm. Complete devastation.”

Castilla is among the unhoused residents of the encampment who spoke out during a peaceful protest outside City Hall Tuesday morning. Concerned their message to city leaders is falling on deaf ears.

Castilla says, “your sanctioned parking lots have unreasonable rules and restrictions. You’re excluding people arbitrarily and breaking up our community, which also is our support system and my family.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, city officials discussed potential short and long-term solutions. Including accepting millions dollars in state money to fund the construction of interim housing at the site.

Proposed plans call for an RV safe parking program and building small cabins. Castilla tells KRON4, “what’s the point of declaring homelessness an emergency if you’re not going to cut through the red tape.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Councilmember Carroll Fife has proposed moving the displaced residents of the city’s largest homeless encampment to the old Oakland army base known as the North Gateway, which is opposed by other city leaders because of the presence of toxic substances and federal restrictions on use of the land.