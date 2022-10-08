The City of Menlo Park Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Menlo Park Police Department)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in a Menlo Park neighborhood were advised to shelter in place after a gas main break Saturday afternoon, the Menlo Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The gas main break happened on the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road.

Authorities said PG&E secured the gas main break at around 3:50 p.m.

The incident happened right outside the Stanford Golf Course, which is located west of the university’s main campus. The initial Nixle alert was sent out at 2:59 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.