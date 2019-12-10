Residents in San Francisco neighborhood frustrated after rain destroys cars, furniture

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco leaders responded Monday night to the mess at 15th Avenue and Wawona Street that happened over the weekend.

Cars, furniture, family memorabilia and more were destroyed after heavy rains flooded out an area in the West Portal neighborhood, just east of Stern Grove.

Neighbors told KRON4 that they’re fed up with the frequent floods in their neighborhood and need a solution from the city now.

The main questions neighbors asked this weekend and continue to ask today — where is help from the city, where is our supervisor and where is public works?

Well on Monday, San Francisco Board Supervisor Norman Yee, who’s in charge of the district, says he wasn’t aware of what happened here until morning.

“It was a mess out here and there was nobody from public works out here,” Yee said. “We didn’t see anybody from the city except for the fire department. My first reaction was are you kidding me? nobody notified me. Not a single department.”

The city’s public works showed up Monday afternoon to clean up the intersection.

The same area was slammed by a water main break a few years ago.

Since then, Supervisor Yee says the city’s allocated $700 million dollars to upgrade storm drains and sewer systems by 2021, but so far nothing has been implemented.

“They talked about possibly getting larger pipes and having some overflow water pipe into a wooded area and putting catch basins there and I thought that was in progress and evidently there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement,” the supervisor said.

Neighbor Suheil Totah says the city needs to do more now, before it happens yet again.

“The city needs to help the residents with damages to their homes,” Totah said. “I think the city needs to find a permanent solution. this should not be where every time there’s a rain the neighbors have to go out and clear the drains and protect their homes from damage.”

Yee says he’ll be out here in the neighborhood to check on things tomorrow.

He also says he’s looking into financial help from the city for neighbors who experience losses and damages from this flood.

