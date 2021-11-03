Residents in San Francisco’s Marina District hire private officers due to crime concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A growing number of private citizens in San Francisco’s Marina District are hiring a private cop over concerns about crime.

Fed up with smashed car windows, reports of home burglaries and robberies in the Marina District has brought a private cop who patrols this area a lot more clients of late.

“This year, I’ve gotten a lot more calls and a lot more emails and increased clients people in the marina a basically scared about what’s going on they see your TV radio reports on social media and they don’t feel safe in their neighborhoods so that’s why I have been contacted,” Alan Byard said.

Patrol Special Police Officer Alan Byard drives, and sometimes walks around the Marina, in addition to parts of Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights, usually seven days a week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Unlike private security, patrol special police officers have been part of the city charter since the 1850’s and have similar uniforms to SFPD and are authorized to make arrests.

Byard says he’s added 50 to 60 more private clients since the pandemic, bringing the total of citizens who each pay him $65 a month to keep an eye out for suspicious activity up to 165 people.

Former FBI agent, now private investigator, Rick Smith has been a client for about six years.

“You have to do what you have to do in San Francisco right now. The district attorney is unable or unwilling to prosecute almost anyone, so we thought we had to do something for ourselves,” Smith said.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office says property crimes, like car break-ins, happen fast, making it hard for the police to catch those who commit them, and says their office has a filing rate comparable, if not higher than previous administrations and neighboring counties.

Here is the full statement released by the District Attorney’s office: