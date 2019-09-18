Residents in San Jose neighborhood calling for action after rise in crashes

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Neighbors in San Jose say their street is extremely dangerous.

They’ve seen many crashes over the years, some within just weeks of each other.

Now they’re calling on the city to do something about it.

Neighbors say drivers, most of them under the influence, are speeding down Coe Avenue, crashing into their property and totaling their cars during broad daylight.

“I’ve had two cars totaled and I’m not the only one. Everybody on this street has property damage stories to tell,” said neighbor Shannon Herrold.

Neighbors like Herrold who live on Coe Avenue in San Jose are sick of seeing crash after crash coming too close to their homes and loved ones.

During the nearly 30 years Herrold’s lived on this street, she’s lost multiple cars, fences and a tree.

“This seems to be the sweet spot for accidents,” she said. “My house, this block, because people come from Lincoln Avenue and come out of the curve and race for the light and often time this is where they lose control.”

And she’s not the only one.

“The last one that happened which was right here the owner lost his car. If he had been getting in his car he would be dead right now,” said another neighbor Jeffrey Wood.

Wood says he’s been working with the city for 17 years to solve the problem but so far all they’ve gotten was a poster.

“We just did a statistic. In the last three years, we’ve had 11 accidents on this street. All on this side. About 50 percent, a little more, were DUI’s,” he said.

Now neighbors say more needs to be done before one of the crashes turns fatal.

“We haven’t had very good response from the city. Everything that we’ve offered up as a possible solution has been dismissed for some reason.”

Right now neighbors say they’re working with the city on a stop light city, but neighbors say that’ll only stop some cars.

Instead they’re hoping to get speed humps along this road.

