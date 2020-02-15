Residents of Redwood City mobile home park in fear of losing homes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — People living in a mobile home park may not have a place to live after they’ve been told by property owners that they want to sell and that would turn the land into apartment homes.

The mobile home park is on Bayshore Road in Redwood City.

At this time, there is no impending action about this, just conversation. But residents are worried they will be booted out eventually and won’t find anything as affordable.

Bayshore Villa residents received a letter last week from management to discuss the future of the mobile home park.

Residents said they were told the property owner wants to sell and turn this place into apartment homes.

“Where else are we going to go?” Arturo Gonzalez said. “There’s hardly any place to go and everywhere you go is expensive.”

That is the reaction from many residents here.

Gonzalez has been living in his trailer for 10 years.

He attended last week’s community meeting.

“They (management) have to talk to the city and county of San Mateo in probably about a year,” Gonzalez said.

“There’s so many families living at this park,” Gonzalez said. “Where are they going to go?”

The process would take time.

The mobile park — one of 7 in San Mateo County — is protected under an ordinance passed by County Board of Supervisors.

The ordinance requires that a park owner would need to meet with the county, give notice to park residents and prepare a detailed study.

Many are hopeful the project won’t go through but when it comes down to it.

“It’s all about the money I guess,” Gonzalez said.

“Who would want to live over here, we didn’t pay too much money,” Elisa Mendoza said. “We’re going to fight. We have to fight.”

