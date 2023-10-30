(BCN) — Authorities in Richmond have issued mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood in Richmond on Monday following a natural gas leak. The leak is in the area of of Shasta Street and Carlson Boulevard, in the Richmond Annex neighborhood, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

PG&E crews have responded to repair the gas leak, with an expected completion time of 12:30 p.m., fire officials said in a release shortly before noon.

The areas that must evacuate are the 1900 block of Carlson Boulevard; the 1800 block of Shasta Street; and the 1800 block of Butte Street. Residents are asked to leave their homes immediately and proceed to a temporary evacuation shelter site at Richmond Fire Training, at 3510 Cutting Blvd.

Residents should bring essential items such as medications, identification, and any important documents. People are asked to using electrical appliances, and should turn off your gas if it is safe to do so.

“For residents who do not have access to transportation for evacuation, AC Transit buses are responding. Please meet at the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Carlson Boulevard to be escorted to the temporary evacuation site.”

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.