Residents on edge after Vallejo grass fire came dangerously close to homes

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s quiet in Vallejo now but one homeowner KRON4 spoke to says repairs will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

This grass fire that broke out on Tuesday was a wake-up call for a resident after an ember landed in her backyard.

“The closer we got, the more it looked close to our house,” resident Terry Harris said.

Harris was one of the residents who had to mandatory evacuate as firefighters responded to a fast-moving grass fire.

The fire burned about three acres Tuesday evening and damaged at least two homes.

The owner of a home on Skyline Drive did not want to be on camera but invited us on his property to film what remains — The fire burned his backyard and reached his house.

The homeowner says there is concern about the dry uncut grass down the hill on the path of the fire.

Firefighters say the wind was a factor. Embers threatened homes and landed in Harris’ backyard right on a blow-up pool.

“All the black stuff on the ground is from the embers,” Harris said.

Harris says she never experienced fires in her neighborhood and will be more prepared ahead of peak fire season.

“We have four dogs and they were telling us to evacuate and we didn’t have harnesses for all the dogs so my mom was holding two of them, I had one of the leash and they told us that we had to go down to the bottom of the court because we weren’t able to leave in our car and my mom is a little bit older she couldn’t walk down the hill,” Harris said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters appreciate those who heeded evacuation orders – it gives emergency crews quick access to the scene and also wants to remind people fire season is here and are urging people sign up for emergency alerts.

On Wednesday, Vallejo Firefighters Association reported the their ‘fire investigator was on scene throughout the day and likely will not report on a cause determination for some time. It remains under investigation.’