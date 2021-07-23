Residents on edge after violent carjacking in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A violent carjacking has caused major concern for neighbors in a quiet neighborhood in the Oakland hills.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

“Concerned,” Syed said. “Definitely concerned.”

“Frightening! And you wonder why it’s happening,” Steve Rathfon said.

That is the reaction from Piedmont Pines residents after learning that one of their neighbors was the victim of a violent carjacking near 6400 Ascot Dr. in Oakland.

Oakland police investigators say the female victim was in front of her home Friday just before 1:30 a.m. when suddenly, she was approached by the suspect who assaulted her.

When she woke up, she discovered that her car keys and vehicle were missing.

One man says he was aware of smash and grab incidents in Oakland, but says he didn’t expect to hear about violent carjackings when he moved to this oakland hills neighborhood earlier this year.

“Makes it a little scarier,” Syed said. “It is one thing to just bust a window and leave or take what you want from a vehicle but when someone’s life is at risk like that, it’s a little worrisome.”

“Seems to me that it can happen almost anywhere now. It isn’t like it is isolated. This is a major thoroughfare,” Rathfon said. “There’s a lot of cars moving up and down this street all of the time. Over the years there have been car thefts here but not of this magnitude.”

Oakland police investigators say the victim regained consciousness with the help of some of her other neighbors. The unidentified person who hit her drove off in the victim’s vehicle described as Subaru.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police.