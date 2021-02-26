Residents on high alert after recent coyote attacks in East Bay

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – A sun-soaked weekend will likely draw people outside to enjoy the parks in the East Bay but there continue to be concerned about an unruly coyote.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say this one rogue coyote is responsible for biting at least five people since last summer.

All of these attacks have happened throughout the Lamorinda area and on Friday night we’re seeing if people are doing things differently when they head out.

These attacks have certainly gotten people’s attention.

The most recent bite happened a week ago in front of a convenience store in Lafayette.

Some residents here in the area say they don’t want to have to worry about going outside but they’re definitely being more aware.

Signs throughout Lafayette reservoir alerting parkgoers about coyotes.

The animals have been active, especially around dawn or dusk but there’s one that’s been attacking, again and again.

“It’s frightening. This is obviously a very aggressive animal. I’m concerned about the rabies factor which they haven’t been able to eliminate yet,” Joanne Maloney said.

Like many others Joanne Maloney has enjoyed using the local parks and outdoor areas for many years.

The series of recent coyote bites between Lafayette and Moraga is not keeping her from going out just yet but she’s also prepared.

“I’ve got my whistle, fend it off if I see it, make noise, throw rocks, make yourself look big,” Maloney said.

Those are exactly some of the tips Fish and Wildlife officials suggest to help avoid any bad encounters with the wild canines.

Those same officials say coyotes are typically fearful of humans but the fear seems to be going the other way around.

“It is absolutely very concerning especially if it’s that one coyote that keeps repeating this,” a resident said.

That one coyote confirmed by DNA testing has been linked to all 5 bites since last July and it still hasn’t been caught.

Wildlife experts say they have put together an extensive trapping operation to catch the coyote.

They believe it should be effective in nabbing the aggressive animal.

“I love coming here so hopefully they can figure out where it is and we can get it under control.”

Here are some tips:

Do not feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting near your home.

Trim ground-level shrubbery (to reduce hiding places).

Know that coyotes are more active in the spring, when they are feeding and protecting their young.

If you witness a coyote attack, immediately contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife or local law.