Residents react to recent mountain lion sightings in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mountain lions spotted in San Francisco, most recently in Golden Gate Park.

New signs have been posted in the west end of the park where the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department says a mountain lion was seen just this week.

Many are surprised by the new alert posted at Golden Gate Park.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said a mountain lion was spotted at the west end of the park earlier this week, and another was seen at Lake Merced a couple weeks ago.

“If I knew that, I probably would be more cautious about coming around here,” Ari Molofsky said.

Elina Pronin comes to Golden Gate park daily with her dog.

“It’s a city park, I don’t think that’s a place for a mountain lion,” Pronin said.

She said the new alert makes her think twice about bringing her furry friend.

“Coyotes are a concern as well because we’ve walked in the park where we had to leave because there’s a coyote following the dog,” Pronin said. “So if there’s mountain lions, there’s definitely concern now.”

San Francisco Recs and Parks said in both instances, the big cats didn’t act aggressively.

They said it’s normal for mountain lions to come and go from natural areas, including San Francisco.

If you do come into contact with one, they say you should be loud, stand tall and act big.

They also recommend keeping your pets on a leash and avoid hiking, biking or jogging alone during dawn, dusk and night when the big cats are most active.