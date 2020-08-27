Residents return to Solano County after LNU fires leave path of destruction

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the LNU fires have left behind a path of destruction and families are just now discovering how bad the fire was.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford visited one family that has lost the home and business.

In Solano County, it has been more than a week since the Hennessey Fire burned through here. Some neighbors are returning to find they have lost everything.

Kendall Richard and her family live along Pleasant Valley Road, north of Vacaville. Ater fleeing the Hennessey Fire last week, they have returned to find their home destroyed.

“It’s devastating,” she said.

Richard says she was able to save her animals but everything else in the house is gone.

“All I had was my little two door Infiniti and I had two German shepherd and two cats to get in there. I literally got like two boxes of mementos and my one file that says important documents, and everything else was lost. All of our memories, all of our pictures on the walls — everything is gone. What really kills us is the hard drives to the computers because the computers had so many pictures and I meant to grab them, I told my husband I was going to grab them. But I was so panicked that I didn’t grab them.”

The fire also wiped out the family’s iris farm business, which was their livelihood.

“I had teens that worked out here,” she said. “It was their first job.

Kendall says they’re are taking stock and trying to figure out what to do next.

“We stayed in a hotel for a couple nights,” she said. “I just don’t know what we are going to do.”

