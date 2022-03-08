ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – AAA reports the statewide gas price average is at $5.44 but in Contra Costa County, there are just a few spots left offering gas at under $5 a gallon.

It’s a rare sight these days, gas under $5 a gallon – The price draws in drivers to Orinda.

“I actually came from Richmond all the way here because I heard this was the cheapest one,” Mila Gros Cajas said.

Mila Gros Cajas, like so many others, is seeking lower prices at the pump.

Bay Area drivers are paying the highest average for a gallon of gas in the nation.

As with many gas stations, paying with cash gets you the best deal. Mash Gas & Food is no exception.

The manager says they’re trying to help their customers by having the lowest prices possible.

“It’s hard to keep it because prices are still going up from 10 days ago. Everyday prices are going up but we try to keep them lower as much as we can,” Mehti Boostanpour said.

A report by gasbuddy.com shows Mash Gas & Food as one of just six places still offering gas under $5 a gallon in Contra Costa County.

Boostanpour expects their prices will likely climb within the next few days.